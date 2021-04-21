Gazprom needs to make a corresponding offer and book these additional capacities.

Ukraine is ready to provide additional capacities for the transit of gas to Europe to ensure timely renewal of gas reserves in storage facilities across the EU, says chief of the Ukrainian GTS Operator, Sergiy Makogon.

"Once again we confirm our readiness to provide additional capacities for the transit of gas from the Russian Federation to the EU for the timely restoration of gas reserves in the EU. Gazprom only needs to apply with a corresponding proposal to increase contracted volumes and book additional capacities," Makogon wrote on Facebook.

He noted that if Gazprom іs unwilling to book additional transit capacities, an alternative solution is to allow European traders to receive gas at the Ukraine-Russia border and then independently transmit it to Europe.

On December 30, 2019, Ukraine and Russia signed a contract for gas transit to Europe for a period of five years, allowing for further prolongation for ten years.

The document obliges Russia's Gazprom to transmit through Ukraine a minimum of 65 billion cubic meters of gas in the first year and 40 billion cubic meters – in the next four years.

In 2020, gas transit through the Ukrainian gas transmission system decreased by 38% on year, to 55.8 bcm. In 2019, gas transit via Ukraine amounted to 89.6 bcm, in 2018 it stood at 86.8 bcm, and in 2017 – to 93.5 bcm.

Translation: Yevgeny Matyushenko