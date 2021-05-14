Gas transit via Ukraine in Jan-April shrinks by 10% to 14.1 bcm

In 2020, gas transit through the Ukrainian gas transmission system decreased by 38% on year, to 55.8 bcm.

LLC Gas Transmission System Operator of Ukraine (GTSOU) has said transit shipments of natural gas through the country's gas transmission system in January-April 2021 shrank by 10% year-over-year (y-o-y), to 14.1 billion cubic meters (bcm). Over the period under review, 8.4 bcm was transported to Slovakia, 2.9 bcm to Hungary, 1.3 bcm to Moldova, 1.2 bcm to Poland, and 0.4 bcm to Romania, the company said on its website on May 14. Read also Average price of imported gas up 18% in April Background On December 30, 2019, Ukraine and Russia signed a contract for gas transit to Europe for a period of five years, allowing for further prolongation for ten years.

The document obliges Russia's Gazprom to transmit through Ukraine a minimum of 65 billion cubic meters of gas in the first year and 40 billion cubic meters – in the next four years.

In 2019, gas transit via Ukraine amounted to 89.6 bcm, in 2018 it stood at 86.8 bcm, and in 2017 – to 93.5 bcm. Translation: Kanaryan Lyudmila

