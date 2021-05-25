Russia's gas giant did not take part in the latest auction for additional transit capacities.

Gazprom has once again ignored Ukraine's offer to use the additional capacity for pumping gas through the Ukrainian gas transmission system in June in the amount of 63.7 million cubic meters per day.

That's according to Sergiy Makogon, chief of the state-owned Gas TSO( of Ukraine.

“Despite high gas prices in the EU, Gazprom did not take part in today's auction for gas transit capacity in June at 63.7 million cubic meters per day. This would allow an additional 2 billion cubic meters to be supplied to Europe in June, which would speed up gas replenishment in European USFs," Makogon wrote on Facebook.

Read alsoAverage price of imported gas up 18% in AprilMakogon believes Gazprom's policy of artificially limiting supplies to Europe is worth looking into by the European Union's antitrust authority.

"Ukraine has been and remains a reliable transit partner of the European Union," he stressed.

Gas transit to Europe

On December 30, 2019, Ukraine and Russia signed a contract for gas transit to Europe for a period of five years with the option of prolonging it for ten years.

The deal stipulates that the Russian Gazprom is obliged to tramsmit through Ukraine a minimum of 65 billion cubic meters of gas in the first year and 40 billion cubic meters – in each of the next four years.

In 2020, gas transit through the Ukrainian gas transmission system decreased by 38%.

Gas transit through the Ukrainian gas transmission system in January-April 2021 decreased by 10% on year, to 14.1 billion cubic meters.

Translation: Yevgeny Matyushenko