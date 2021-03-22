The country's nominal GDP was estimated at over UAH 4 trillion.

Ukraine's real gross domestic product (GDP) decreased by 4% in 2020 against 2019.

The country's nominal GDP amounted to UAH 4.194 trillion, and GDP per capita was UAH 100,469, the State Statistics Service said on its website.

In the first quarter of 2020, Ukraine's real GDP decreased by 1.2%, while it declined by 11.2% in the second quarter, by 3.5% in the third quarter and by 0.5% in the fourth quarter.

Previous developments

Earlier, the National Bank estimated a decline in Ukraine's real GDP in 2020 at 4.4%; while the Ministry for Development of Economy, Trade and Agriculture projected a 4.2% decrease.

Reporting by UNIAN