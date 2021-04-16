GOLAW is pleased to announce that our firm has been highly recognised in nine practice areas by the prestigious ranking The Legal 500 EMEA 2021. Eight lawyers are recommended as the market leaders in several legal practices, while three received individual recognitions as ‘Leading individuals’ and ‘Next generation partners’.

Recognised practice areas:

Employment (Tier 2)

Energy (Tier 2)

White-collar crime (Tier 2)

Banking, finance and capital markets (Tier 3)

Commercial, corporate and M&A (Tier 3)

Dispute resolution (Tier 3)

Private clients (Tier 3)

Real estate and construction (Tier 3)

Tax (Tier 3)

Individual recognitions:

Kateryna Manoylenko, GOLAW Partner – ‘Leading individual’, Employment;

Angelika Moiseeva, GOLAW Partner - ‘Leading individual’, White-collar crime.

Kateryna Tsvetkova, GOLAW Counsel – ‘Next Generation Partners’, Employment.

Recommended lawyers:

Valentyn Gvozdiy, GOLAW Managing Partner - Dispute resolution, Banking, finance and capital markets, Private clients, and Tax;

Sergiy Oberkovych, GOLAW Senior Partner - Energy, Banking, finance and capital markets, Commercial, corporate and M&A, Private clients, Real estate and construction;

Max Lebedev, GOLAW Partner - Energy, Commercial, corporate and M&A, Private clients, Real estate and construction;

Igor Glushko, GOLAW Partner - White-collar crime;

Angelika Moiseeva, GOLAW Partner - White-collar crime;

Kateryna Manoylenko, GOLAW Partner - Dispute resolution, Employment;

Iryna Kalnytska, GOLAW Partner - Banking, Finance and capital markets, and Tax.

The recommended lawyers also received individual testimonials from the clients. All client feedback, as well as The Legal 500 research team commentaries are available at the website.

GOLAW - is an international full-service law firm with the offices in Kyiv (Ukraine) and Berlin (Germany). The firm has been recognized by several prestigious international and Ukrainian rankings, such as The Legal 500, Chambers & Partners, IFLR 1000, Best Lawyers, Who is Who Legal, Legal Awards etc., and continuously ranked among the TOP 10 Leading Law Firms of Ukraine.

The Legal 500 is the international ranking which for almost 30 years has been analysing the capabilities of law firms across the world in more than 100 jurisdictions. The research is based on feedback from 300,000 clients worldwide, submissions from law firms and interviews with leading private practice lawyers, and a team of researchers who have unrivalled experience in the legal market. A comprehensive research programme revised and updated every year to bring the most up-to-date vision of the global legal market.

Reporting by UNIAN