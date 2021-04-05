The Committee has been investigating an individual's complaint about the blocking of their account in an application.

The Antimonopoly Committee (AMCU) has imposed a fine of UAH 1 million (nearly US$36,000) on Google LLC, the Ukrainian branch of Google, for failure to provide information during the investigation.

That's according to the AMCU press service.

The Committee is investigating a complaint by a Ukrainian entrepreneur over the blocking of their account in the Google My Business application. It was in this case that Google failed to provide the Committee with the enquired information for over a year, which is seen as an aggravating circumstance.

"The failure of the respondent to provide information before the deadline specified by the Committee made it impossible for the Committee to fulfill the tasks assigned, in particular, to consider in a timely manner, fully and comprehensively an application about the violation of legislation on the economic competition protection," the statement says.

At the same time, the AMCU said Google eventually provided the required data, although the case had already been initiated at that time.

The Committee said this had also been taken into account in imposing the fine.

Translation: Yevgeny Matyushenko