Export volumes are in line with the agreements reached under the Memorandum.

The Ukrainian Grain Association (UGA) says the government has no plans to impose restrictions on the exports of grains and oilseeds.

The Ministry for Development of Economy, Trade, and Agriculture and relevant associations discussed the issue at a meeting earlier this week, the UGA's press service said on its website.

Government officials assured that the export volumes are in line with the Memorandum signed between the ministry and the leading industry associations. Therefore, the government will initiate no export caps.

"Ukraine will continue to meet its commitments on grain exports and food security around the world. As of December 18, 2020, according to the ministry, Ukraine exported 23.8 million tonnes of grain, including 12.2 million tonnes of wheat, 3.7 million tonnes of barley, and 7.5 million tonnes of corn," the press service said.

Read alsoHarvest 2020: Challenge for farmers, rising food pricesIn turn, the Ukrainian Grain Association stressed that businesses would continue to adhere to the agreements reached under the Memorandum.

Background

Ukraine's Ministry for Development of Economy, Trade and Agriculture and traders agreed that wheat exports should not exceed 17.5 million tonnes in the new marketing year (MY, July 2020 - June 2021), while those of rye 16,000 tonnes.

Ukraine in MY 2019-2020 updated its record for the exports of grain, legumes, and flour, having supplied 57.2 million tonnes of the produce onto foreign markets.

Ukrainian agrarians exported 22.89 million tonnes of grain in MY 2020-2021 as of December 11, 2020, which was 3.8 million tonnes, or 14.4%, down from December 11, 2019.

Author: UNIAN