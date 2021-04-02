The highway is expected to be of the highest 1a category with at least four lanes.

Ukraine's road management agency Ukravtodor has signed a memorandum on the construction of the Krakovets-Brody-Rivne toll highway, which will become a high-speed gate to the West, in particular, a tender to select an investor within of the Great Construction program will be announced soon.

The highway is expected to be of the highest 1a category with at least four lanes and without obstacles such as overground pedestrian crossings, traffic lights, intersections, etc., the local news portal Pro Lviv reported on April 1, referring to the Road Service in Lviv region.

Read alsoZelensky thanks EBRD head for loan for road repairsThus, speed limits will be much higher. Moreover, the highway will be part of the international transport corridor between Berlin, Wrocław, Lviv, and Kyiv.

"The toll road will significantly revive the economy of the region, and Ukraine as a whole. It will be a high-speed transport corridor of European quality," the publication quoted head of Lviv region's Road Service Oleh Bereza.

The highway will be linked with the northern bypass around the city of Lviv, which is also will be built as a category 1a road in cooperation with the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) and the European Investment Bank.

About half of the funds for the highway construction are expected to be raised through concession projects. Ukravtodor also plans to develop a public-private partnership program as regards other projects. With the assistance of the World Bank, a model for raising private investment has already been developed for sections on such routes as: Kharkiv-Dnipro-Zaporizhia; Boryspil-Poltava; Kherson-Mykolaiv; Kyiv-Zhytomyr-Rivne; Yahodyn-Kovel-Lutsk; and Dnipro-Kryvyi Rih-Mykolaiv.

According to the memorandum, Avtomagistral-Yug will develop a feasibility study for the project at its own expense. After that, Ukravtodor Head Oleksandr Kubrakov says, an "open tender will be announced to select a private investor for the construction of the highway. It should be a European modern road, which will connect the capital city of Ukraine with the largest cities in Europe."

Background

Earlier, Deputy Head of the Ukrainian President's Office, coordinator of the Great Construction program Kyrylo Tymoshenko announced that all network of roads of national importance (over 20,000 km) would be overhauled within a presidential infrastructure program, which is designed until 2023.

Translation: Olena Kotova