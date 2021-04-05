Some 250 km of such roads is expected to be overhauled in 2021.

Ukraine's road management agency, Ukravtodor, plans to repair 600 km of roads near the borders with neighboring countries by 2023.

That is according to Ukrainian president's Velyke Budivnytstvo ("Great Construction") program.

Read alsoGreat Construction: First toll highway to be built in Ukraine"For decades, roads near checkpoints with the neighboring countries were left without proper maintenance, which made everyone feel uncomfortable when entering Ukraine," the program's press service wrote on Facebook on April 3.

In total, 150 km of roads adjacent to checkpoints were overhauled in 2020. Some 250 km of such roads is expected to be repaired in 2021.

Over 80 km of highways leading to checkpoints in Ukraine's Zakarpattia region, which borders four EU member states, will be repaired this year.

In particular, 3.5 km of the R-53 highway leading to the Maly Berezny- Ubľa checkpoint, as well as 13 km of the M-08 Obkhid (Bypass) of Uzhgorod highway, including the road approaches to the Uzhgorod-Vyšné Nemecké international automobile checkpoint, will be repaired on the border with Slovakia.

Most roads will be overhauled on the border with Hungary, in particular five-kilometer section of the international highway M-06 Kyiv-Chop, leading to the Tisa-Záhony checkpoint. At the same time, talks are underway with the Hungarian side to repair the bridge over the Tisza River.

It is also planned to overhaul 35 km of the M-25 highway leading to the Solomonovo-Velyka Dobron-Yanoshi, and the Kosyno checkpoints.

In addition, 24.6 km of the M-24 highway is expected to be repaired, that is the section Velyka Dobron-Mukachevo-Berehove-the Luzhanka checkpoint.

In total, 7 km of the M-26 highway between the Vylok and Diakovo checkpoints, which links Hungary and Romania, will be repaired as well.

Moreover, it is planned to build a 10-kilometer road section, which leads to the new checkpoint Dyida on the border with Hungary. The construction of a new road bypassing Berehove is expected to start soon, with an extension to the Luzhanka checkpoint. Also, a new checkpoint, Bila Tserkva ("White Church"), is planned to be built on the border with Romania.

Road construction plans for 2021

Earlier, Deputy Head of the Ukrainian President's Office, coordinator of the Great Construction program Kyrylo Tymoshenko announced plans to build and overhaul 6,500 km of roads and 245 engineering structures in Ukraine in 2021.

Translation: Olena Kotova