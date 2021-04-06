The forecast has been improved compared to that of October last year.

The International Monetary Fund has updated its outlook for the hryvnia to the dollar exchange rate for the period up to 2026.

That's according to the IMF's World Economic Outlook released this month.

According to IMF calculations, the hryvnia to dollar exchange rate will be as follows

2021: UAH 27.98 (UAH 28.12 in previous forecast)

2022: UAH 27.61 / dollar (UAH 27.96 in previous forecast)

2023: UAH 27.59 UAH (UAH 28.10 in previous forecast)

2024: UAH 27.75 UAH (UAH 28.10 in previous forecast)

2025: UAH 27.75 (UAH 28.10 in previous forecast)

2026: UAH 27.75.

Background

Chairman of the National Bank Council, Bohdan Danylyshyn, earlier said the reduction in foreign exchange receipts from non-residents led to an increase in the foreign currency deficit on the interbank market, which weakened the hryvnia exchange rate.

On March 31, 2021, analysts predicted the dollar exchange rate for April, suggesting it would remain in the range of UAH 27.5-28.5 to the dollar.

