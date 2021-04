The rate against the euro is fixed at UAH 33.46.

The National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) has set the official forex rate for April 16 at UAH 27.96 to the U.S. dollar, which made the country's national currency stronger by two kopiykas.

Read alsoNational Bank again raises key policy rate to combat inflationThe official forex rate against the euro for Friday is fixed at UAH 33.46 per euro – the hryvnia also strengthened, having gained two kopiykas in value since Thursday, according to the NBU website.

Official forex rate

The central bank has fixed the following official forex rates of the hryvnia against key foreign currencies for April 16:

US$100 will be quoted at UAH 2,795.92 (UAH 2,797.65 as of April 15);

EUR 100 will be quoted at UAH 3,346.16 (UAH 3,347.53 as of April 15).

Interbank rate

By 16:00 Kyiv time on April 15, hryvnia quotations against the dollar on the interbank forex market settled at UAH 27.94/27.96 to the dollar, while those against the euro were at UAH 33.44/33.46.

Forex rate for April 15

The National Bank set the official forex rate for April 15 at UAH 27.98 to the U.S. dollar, thus letting the country's national currency strengthen by four kopiykas.

Translation: Olena Kotova