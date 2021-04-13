The rate against the euro is fixed at UAH 33.28.

The National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) has set the official forex rate for April 13 at UAH 27.93 to the U.S. dollar, which made the country's national currency weaker by two kopiykas.

Read alsoNational Bank refrains from interventions on interbank forex market April 5-9The official forex rate against the euro for Tuesday is fixed at UAH 33.28 per euro – the hryvnia also weakened, having lost 13 kopiykas in value since Monday, according to the NBU website.

Official forex rate

The central bank has fixed the following official forex rates of the hryvnia against key foreign currencies for April 13:

US$100 will be quoted at UAH 2,793.35 (UAH 2,790.94 as of April 12);

EUR 100 will be quoted at UAH 3,327.58 (UAH 3,315.22 as of April 12).

Interbank rate

By 16:00 Kyiv time on April 12, hryvnia quotations against the dollar on the interbank forex market settled at UAH 27.93/27.95 to the dollar, while those against the euro were at UAH 33.27/33.29.

Forex rate for April 12

The National Bank set the official forex rate for April 12 at UAH 27.91 to the U.S. dollar, thus letting the country's national currency strengthen by seven kopiykas.

