The exact date for the resumption of the negotiations is not known.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) says talks with Ukraine during a recently mission's visit were productive, but there are some challenges whose solution is needed for the continuation of the negotiations.

This was announced by IMF spokesman Gerry Rice during a recent briefing.

"The discussions were, I would say, productive, but some issues remain outstanding. And once we have more details on these issues, and on certain policy proposals, we look forward to working with the authorities, and continuing our discussions," he said in response to a question from UNIAN.

Among the questions that should be addressed are the strengthening of the governance of the National Bank, the Bank's supervision and resolution, the fiscal deficit, the fiscal risks, and the strengthening of judicial integrity, he said.

"So, I'll probably leave it there. I don't have anything in terms of the timeline," he added.

Read alsoG7 Ambassadors express support for independence of Ukraine's Central Bank

IMF in Ukraine

On June 9, 2020, the IMF's Executive Board adopted an 18-month Stand-By Arrangement (SBA) worth SDR 3.6 billion, or about US$5 billion, aimed at helping Ukraine overcome the consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic.

On June 12, Ukraine received the first IMF disbursement worth US$2.1 billion under the SBA.

In late November, the Finance Ministry reported on the successful completion of talks with the IMF on benchmarks of the draft budget for 2021, which was one of the major prerequisites for starting the SBA review.

On January 11, 2021, an IMF mission resumed work in Kyiv, they worked until February 12 but departed without any decision on the SBA review.

Reporting by UNIAN