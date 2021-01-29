Marchenko said the date of receiving the next tranche from the IMF is a technical matter.

Ukrainian Finance Minister Serhiy Marchenko has said the mission of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) extended its work in Ukraine for another seven to ten days.

"We are now in an active stage of negotiations. The mission has been extended for 7-10 days. During this time, we will finalize the memorandum and clearly understand what obligations we may take upon ourselves," he said on the air of TV Channel Ukraina.

Marchenko added the date of receiving the next tranche from the IMF is a technical matter.

"Of course, we wanted to get the money last year. But the main thing is that we are gradually fulfilling our obligations," the minister said.

Marchenko also noted the introduction of state regulation of gas prices is one of the topics that is being discussed with the IMF representatives.

"As regards the changes to price cap, of course, our partners have questions. This is in the process of discussion, active consultations are underway. Launching the gas market was one of our obligations," Marchenko said.

Read alsoShmyhal comments on whether gas pricing innovations to hinder cooperation with IMFAccording to the minister, the partners expect to see a clear model that will not allow the subsequent return of gas price regulation.

"The IMF understands that the decision taken by the Ukrainian government is necessary from the point of view of protecting our citizens," the minister added.

Ukraine and IMF: Background

On June 9, 2020, the IMF's Executive Board adopted an 18-month Stand-By Arrangement for Ukraine with funding equivalent to SDR 3.6 billion (about US$5 billion) aimed at helping Ukraine overcome the consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic.

On June 12, Ukraine received the first tranche of the IMF loan under the SBA worth US$2.1 billion.

In late November, the Finance Ministry reported on the successful completion of talks with the IMF on the benchmarks of the draft 2021 budget, which was one of the major prerequisites for starting the IMF to start the SBA review.

On January 11, 2021, the IMF mission resumed its work in Kyiv.

Author: UNIAN