The International Monetary Fund is holding up its loan to Ukraine due to the fact that the country is yet to fulfill some of the obligations it has undertaken, including in previous years, said Minister of Finance Serhiy Marchenko.

Among those obligations is fixing the issue of punishment for inaccurate asset reporting by government officials, Marchenko told one of Ukraine's TV channels.

"Now the discussion is ongoing to figure out what the Verkhovna Rada has to vote in," the minister said, adding that the IMF "is also talking about the restoration of independence of and confidence in NABU."

Another issue is the judicial system and the High Council of Justice, as well as the gas and electricity market.

"These are already the obligations that we signed in the memorandum, which we took upon ourselves," the minister added.

On June 9, 2020, the IMF's Executive Board adopted an 18-month Stand-By Arrangement (SBA) worth SDR 3.6 billion, or about US$5 billion, aimed at helping Ukraine overcome the consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic.

On June 12, Ukraine received the first IMF disbursement worth US$2.1 billion under the SBA.

In late November, the Finance Ministry reported on the successful completion of talks with the IMF on benchmarks of the draft budget for 2021, which was one of the major prerequisites for starting the SBA review.

On January 11, 2021, an IMF mission resumed work in Kyiv, they worked until February 12 but departed without issuing any decision on the SBA review.

