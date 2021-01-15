Please Subscribe For Full Access
UNIAN Web subscription
Get a complete information picture of the day by subscribing to UNIAN’s news feeds.
For more information, please call:
+38 (044) 354-28-06
n.tkachenko@pluses.com.ua
The IMF is concerned that Ukraine could return to the state regulation of tariffs, something Ukraine has shifted away from with the launch of the gas market.
Get a complete information picture of the day by subscribing to UNIAN’s news feeds.
For more information, please call:
Author: UNIAN