Ukraine should get integrated into Europe's power grids by 2023.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has explained when Ukraine can finally be able to stop buying electricity from Russia and Belarus.

He announced this on TV Channel 1+1 on Thursday evening, according to an UNIAN correspondent.

"It has been decided to ban imports of electricity from Belarus. Our goal – this is the official goal we are moving to and working hard on – is to cut off from the power grids of the Russian Federation and Belarus in 2023, and to get integrated into the European one, to have our power grids connected," Kuleba said.

He says he is convinced that "no one will be able to buy anything at all" then.

Ban on Russian and Belarusian electricity imports

Ukraine's National Energy and Utilities Regulatory Commission (NEURC) has banned imports of Russian and Belarusian electricity to Ukraine until October 1, 2021.

