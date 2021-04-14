The government has already approved the appropriate procedure to use the funds.

Ukrainian Infrastructure Minister Vladyslav Kryklii says the Cabinet of Ministers has approved the procedure for the use of UAH 5 million (US$178,444) in budget funds for the design and repairing of a 1,435 mm European standard gauge railway from the town of Chop to the city of Uzhgorod in Zakarpattia region.

Read alsoZelensky wants Swiss company to help Ukraine improve railway, subway infrastructure"Rebuilding a 1,435 mm EU-type railway between Chop and Uzhgorod will be financed from the national budget in the amount of UAH 5 million. Today, the government has approved the appropriate procedure for the use of these funds," ministry's press service quoted Kryklii as saying on April 14.

In particular, the funds are to be allocated for the restoration of the European-style railway track, design and implementation of architectural and technical supervision, as well as the purchase of basic and auxiliary materials/equipment, etc.

Background

In March, Ukraine and South Korea signed a memorandum providing for the financing of a preliminary feasibility study for the construction of a European standard gauge railway in Ukraine.

According to First Deputy Minister of Infrastructure of Ukraine Dmytro Abramovych, the construction of a new high-speed EU-type railway between the village of Sknyliv and the state border to connect Lviv and the European Union will start as early as this year.

In February 2020, Ukraine's railway giant JSC Ukrzaliznytsia (Ukrainian Railways) announced plans to launch the construction of a 1,435 mm European standard gauge railway between the town of Mościska and Sknyliv.

Translation: Olena Kotova