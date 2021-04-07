The document will facilitate the employment of Ukrainian sailors on Qatar-flagged vessels.

Ukraine's Infrastructure Ministry says it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Ministry of Transport and Communications of the State of Qatar on the mutual recognition of diplomas/certificates of seafarers.

Read alsoPresident Zelensky, Emir of Qatar discuss prospects for major investmentThe document was signed during Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's official visit to Qatar, the ministry's press service wrote on its website on April 5, referring to Ukrainian Infrastructure Minister Vladyslav Kryklii.

"Safeguarding Ukrainian seafarers' rights and interests is one of the main priorities for the Infrastructure Ministry. Today's Memorandum of Understanding signed with the Ministry of Transport and Communications of Qatar opens a window of new opportunities for further professional development of our seafarers. The memorandum will create an appropriate legal mechanism for the mutual recognition of seafarers' diplomas/certificates by our countries," the press service quoted Kryklii as saying.

The minister added that the memorandum would facilitate the employment of Ukrainian sailors on Qatar-flagged vessels.

In addition, the document provides for the settlement of the issue related to areas and forms of the Ukraine-Qatar cooperation in the field of maritime transport and education.

Zelensky's visit to Qatar

On April 5, President Zelensky and his wife Olena Zelenska paid an official visit to Qatar, during which 13 important interstate documents were signed.

The sides also discussed prospects for expanding bilateral trade, economic, and investment cooperation.

Translation: Olena Kotova