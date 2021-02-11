Ukraine may receive the second disbursement of macro-financial assistance (MFA) in the amount of EUR 600 million this year.
This was announced by European Union Commissioner for Neighbourhood and Enlargement Oliver Várhelyi at a press conference after an EU-Ukraine Association Council meeting on February 11.
"We have provided EUR 1.2 billion [in] macro-financial assistance to help Ukraine in the economy and macro-finances to cope with this crisis. From that we have already disbursed EUR 600 million and we are supposed to disburse a second tranche still this year," he said.
Previous developments
- On July 23, 2020, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, during his visit to Brussels, signed a memorandum and a loan agreement on the allocation of macro-financial assistance (MFA) to Ukraine from the European Union in the amount of EUR 1.2 billion.
- On December 9, the European Union provided Ukraine with the first MFA disbursement in the amount of EUR 600 million.