The first EUR 600 million disbursement was transferred to Ukraine in December 2020.

Ukraine may receive the second disbursement of macro-financial assistance (MFA) in the amount of EUR 600 million this year.

This was announced by European Union Commissioner for Neighbourhood and Enlargement Oliver Várhelyi at a press conference after an EU-Ukraine Association Council meeting on February 11.

"We have provided EUR 1.2 billion [in] macro-financial assistance to help Ukraine in the economy and macro-finances to cope with this crisis. From that we have already disbursed EUR 600 million and we are supposed to disburse a second tranche still this year," he said.

Previous developments

On July 23, 2020, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, during his visit to Brussels, signed a memorandum and a loan agreement on the allocation of macro-financial assistance (MFA) to Ukraine from the European Union in the amount of EUR 1.2 billion.

On December 9, the European Union provided Ukraine with the first MFA disbursement in the amount of EUR 600 million.

