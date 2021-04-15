The Embassy of Ukraine in Buenos Aires has received an official note in this regard.

Ukraine's State Food Safety and Consumer Protection Service says Argentina has officially opened its market for imports of Ukrainian-made milk and dairy products.

The Embassy of Ukraine in Buenos Aires has received an official note from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, International Trade and Worship as regards the opening of the market for Ukrainian products, the agency's press service said on its website on April 15.

"Thanks to this, Ukrainian producers have gained additional access to the large market of Argentina, home to more than 40 million people," the press service quoted Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba as saying.

In order to establish exports to Argentina, Ukrainian producers of milk and dairy products must be accredited by the National Food Safety and Quality Service (SENASA), which can be done remotely during the pandemic period.

Earlier, Ukraine had also agreed on paperwork required for shipments to Argentina of collagen and gelatin. In turn, Ukraine is importing poultry, fish and seafood, as well as fresh meat of bovine animals, from Argentina.

