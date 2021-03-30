Russian intelligence agencies are constantly monitoring the socio-political situation in Ukraine, security chief says.

It was Russian "supervisors" who stood behind January rallies that swept across Ukraine with citizens demanding that the government address the issue of increased energy tariffs for households, said SBU chief Ivan Bakanov.

The statement came as Bakanov was addressing Ukraine's Parliament on Tuesday, Ukrainian Pravda reports.

"We have sufficient evidence to assert and prove that Russia's special services are constantly monitoring the socio-political situation in Ukraine, protest movements, and rallies. I should underline that in no way do I state that it was a Russian intelligence agency that was behind the rally [in support of a jailed activist Serhiy Sternenko, held outside the President's Office in Kyiv earlier this month], but I clearly state that Russia is trying to exploit any media opportunity to use the situation to their own advantage.

Read alsoFSB designing background Kremlin needs to "celebrate" Crimea grab anniversary – Ukraine intelligenceAt the same time, as a rule, patriots and concerned citizens may not even be aware that their pro-active stance is being exploited by special services as part of information warfare.

Remember the so-called "tariff maidans" held in January this year. It was supervisors from Russia who stood behind them," Bakanov said.

Reporting by UNIAN