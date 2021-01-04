MTB BANK starts issuing payment cards of the UnionPay International System, which will be used to make payment transactions in China, Ukraine and other 177 countries and regions. Customers will also have the opportunity to take advantage of the UnionPay exclusive offers and discounts.

The international payment system ‘UnionPay International (UPI)’ has already issued more than nine billion cards on the global market and successfully competes with other international players. "MTB BANK will provide UnionPay cardholders with world - class high-quality financial services," said Yuri Kralov, Chairman of the Management Board of MTB BANK. "This will increase the degree of MTB BANK integration into the global financial system and will help Ukrainian commercial enterprises and small businesses significantly expand their capabilities."

Yuri Kralov noted as follows: the issue of UnionPay Cards is only the first stage of cooperation. "Further cooperation plans with UnionPay include development and implementation of joint innovative payment products. This will not only increase the level of banking service for our Bank's customers, but also contribute to the payment industry modernization at the state level," said Yuri Kralov.

"It may safely be said that MTB BANK became one of the first UnionPay card issuers in Ukraine. This is a great success deserving special attention. I am confident that this is only the starting point of our long - term and successful path to building long-term cooperation relations," said Mr. Fan Jiguang, Chairman of the UnionPay International Regional Office.

In the spring, customers will be able to apply for UnionPay contactless cards (Classic and Diamond levels) in all cities of MTB BANK's presence, including 12 regions of Ukraine and more than 50 branches providing a full range of banking services. Such cards facilitate access to trading platforms-partners of the world's largest payment system and will be useful for those Bank customers who often visit China, Southeast Asian countries or do business with Chinese partners.

Reference. In July 2020, MTB BANK became a member (in the highest status of a principal partner) of one of the world's largest payment systems - UnionPay International. Today only three banks in Ukraine have the status of a member of the international payment system UnionPay International, including MTB BANK PJSC.

Back in 2019, MTB BANK created a processing platform based on the OpenWay solution; the Bank's processing center successfully passed testing and certification in the NPS "PROSTIR" (in July 2020, the inter-host online protocol ISO 8583 Native interface Tieto for the NPS "PROSTIR" was implemented) and this year, based on the same processing solution, it was successfully tested and certified in the IPS ‘UnionPay International’. On December 16, 2020, the Bank received ‘Go live’ for IPS ‘UnionPay International’.

UnionPay International is a subsidiary of China UnionPay, the China's National Payment System. China UnionPay (CUP) payment system is the only national payment system in China, one of the largest payment systems in the world.

Author: UNIAN