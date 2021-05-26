Its former members quit over the recent change of CEO.

National Joint Stock Company Naftogaz of Ukraine has changed the management team involved in countering the implementation of Russia's Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline project.

That's according to the company press service.

The press release says Naftogaz is making "appropriate changes to implement real and complex reforms, as well as to search for new tools to counter the Nord Stream-2 project."

The two new members of the team are Myron Vasylyk and Roman Suprun, who are yet to be joined by other professionals, the report reads.

According to the press service, Vasilik, as an advisor to the chairman of the board, will deal with issues of expanding the company's cooperation with international organizations. Vasylyk graduated from one of the world's best business schools (INSEAD) and has gained extensive professional experience. He had worked with the Republican National Committee in the U.S., as well as the State Department and the Environmental Protection Agency. In addition, Vasylyk has worked for world renowned businesses such as The PBN Company, Burson-Marsteller, and Gavin Anderson & Company. In the period from 2014 to 2019, he was a CEO of PBN Hill + Knowlton Strategies.

Read alsoBiden explains why U.S. not to impose sanctions on Nord Stream 2It is reported that Suprun will act as the chief or relations with parliament, government authorities and other stakeholders of the Naftogaz Group. Since Suprun joined the Naftogaz team in October 2019, he has been actively involved in promoting vital legislative initiatives, including the company's unbundling.

Suprun is a GR expert who has graduated from the Institute of International Relations at the Taras Shevchenko National University of Kyiv with a degree in international business. He has long-term experience in leading consulting companies and projects specializing in GR and lobbying.

"It is expected that the teamwork of Myron Vasylyk, Roman Suprun, and other responsible employees of the Naftogaz Group will ensure effective opposition to the implementation of the Nord Stream 2 project, the intensity of resistance thereto has significantly decreased since March," the press service noted.

Naftogaz recalled that Olena Osmolovska, Olena Zerkal, and Vadym Hlamazdin earlier decided to terminate their contracts with the company after Yuriy Vitrenko replaced Andriy Kobolyev as chair of the board.

Reshuffle at Naftogaz

On April 28, 2021, Ukraine's Cabinet of Ministers suspended the powers of members of the Supervisory Board of NJSC Naftogaz of Ukraine, apparently to allow shareholders to sack Chairman of the Board Andriy Kobolyev, while appointing Yuriy Vitrenko to that position.

The move followed consideration of the company's annual report for 2020.

The decision is a legal manipulation, Naftogaz claimed in a statement on Wednesday, April 28.

Along with the dismissal of the Supervisory Board for two days to sack Kobolyev, it is "is a violation of the basic principles of corporate governance of state-owned enterprises," the company's press service said.

Any decisions on the CEO's appointment or dismissal are reserved to the supervisory board and cannot be delegated, the statement adds.

On May 1, all members of the Supervisory Board at NJSC Naftogaz of Ukraine submitted resignation letters.

On May 5, members of the Executive Board at NJSC Naftogaz of Ukraine publicly addressed the Ukrainian government with an appeal to resolve the situation with the Supervisory Board after the latter's members had filed for resignation amid the shocker sacking of CEO Andriy Kobolyev.

On May 12, the ambassadors of the Group of Seven (UK, US, Canada, France, Italy, Germany, and Japan) called on Ukraine government to swiftly address management issues related to NJSC Naftogaz of Ukraine.

On May 19, the government continued cooperation with the members of the Supervisory Board at NJSC Naftogaz of Ukraine for one year.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky says the reason for the dismissal of Andriy Kobolyev from the post of Chairman of NJSC Naftogaz of Ukraine was the latter's failure to ensure profitability of the state-owned company.

Translation: Yevgeny Matyushenko