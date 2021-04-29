The U.S. authorities say trust in Ukraine depends on appointments in its energy sector.

U.S. State Department Spokesperson Ned Price has commented on recent reshuffles at National Joint-Stock Company Naftogaz of Ukraine.

According to Price, trust in Ukraine depends largely on precisely the observance of the principles of corporate governance, transparency and integrity in the appointment of personnel in the country's energy sector.

"Respect for corporate governance, transparency, and integrity in energy sector personnel appointments – whether government or state-owned enterprises – is key to maintaining confidence in Ukraine's commitment to reform," he wrote on Twitter on April 29.

Background

On April 28, 2021, Ukraine's Cabinet of Ministers dismissed Andriy Kobolyev from the post of Chief Executive Officer of NJSC Naftogaz of Ukraine.

Also, the government appointed acting energy minister Yuriy Vitrenko as new chairman of Naftogaz's board from April 29, 2021.

On the same day, Naftogaz issued an official statement regarding Kobolyev's dismissal. It said the decision was a legal manipulation. Along with the dismissal of the Supervisory Board for two days to sack Kobolyev "is a violation of the basic principles of corporate governance of state-owned enterprises," the company's press service said.

