The permits are valid for a period of 30 years.

The State Service for Geology and Subsoil has issued to NJSC Naftogaz of Ukraine four special permits for the development of the Delfin hydrocarbon field on the Black Sea shelf.

Order No. 412 of May 31 has been published on the agency's website.

Special permits were granted without holding auctions for a period of 30 years for exploration and extraction of gas at the Delfin-2, Delfin-5, Delfin-6, and Delfin-9 fields.

The special permits will allow Naftogaz conducting geological exploration of oil and gas bearing subsoil, including pilot development of fields, followed by oil and gas extraction.

Hydrocarbon fields' development

In November 2020, the Cabinet of Ministers granted NJSC Naftogaz of Ukraine a permit for the pilot industrial development of gas-bearing subsoil on the Black Sea shelf for a period of 30 years.

On January 14, 2021, Naftogaz launched its first tight gas field.

UNIAN memo

NJSC Naftogaz of Ukraine is the country's largest state-owned vertically integrated oil and gas company, whose enterprises produce about 80% of gas and oil in Ukraine.

NJSC is engaged in the development of fields, production of oil and gas, their transportation, as well as the sale of petroleum products through its own network of gas stations.

Translation: Yevgeny Matyushenko