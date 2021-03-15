This marks a 2.7% decline since the beginning of the year.

Net international reserves of the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) in February 2021 shrank by 1%, to US$17.6 billion.

That's according to a report released on the NBU website.

Read alsoNBU elaborates on Ukrainians' bank deposits in FebNet reserves decreased by 2.7% since the beginning of the year, the report said.

Foreign reserves: Background

Ukraine's international reserves dropped by 1%, to US$28.543 billion (in the equivalent) as of March 1, 2021.

In 2020, the country's international reserves increased by 15%, amounting to U$29.1 billion (in the equivalent) as of January 1, 2021.

Memo

Net international reserves represent a difference between gross reserves and the outstanding balance of the NBU and the Finance Ministry on loans issued by the International Monetary Fund.

Reporting by UNIAN