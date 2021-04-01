The system will provide acquiring services, as well as those related to cash withdrawals and payments for goods and services.

The National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) says a Japanese-based international payment brand, namely JCB (Japanese Credit Bureau) Payment System, will enter the Ukrainian market.

Read alsoUkraine may slap VAT on e-services of Google, Facebook, Netflix – lawmaker"The international card payment system JCB Payment System will provide acquiring services in Ukraine, as well as those related to cash withdrawals and payments for goods and services on the system's payment cards," the NBU's press service said in a statement on April 1.

JCB Payment System has become the fifth international payment system in Ukraine with a non-resident payment institution.

"It's Japan's largest payment system and one of the world's seven major payment systems. It ranked third among all card payment systems by number of card acceptance points," the press service added.

The emerging of the world's leading player will expand the opportunities to receive services in Ukraine's payment market, as well as contributing to the establishment of closer relations between Ukraine and Japan.

JCB

JCB, a leading payment brand, was founded in Japan in 1961. In 1981, JCB became the first payment system in Asia to enter the global market.

Translation: Olena Kotova