Since the beginning of the year, the NBU has sold US$70 million.

The National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) last week, April 5-9, did not intervene to sell foreign currency on the interbank forex market.

Noteworthy, the central bank sold US$50 million on the interbank market a week earlier, March 29 through April 2. Earlier, for more than two months, the regulator had only been buying foreign currency to replenish its reserves.

In total, since the beginning of the year, the NBU has sold US$70 million on the interbank market, while purchases have amounted to US$290.5 million, according to the regulator's report.

Net purchases have totaled US$220.5 million.

Translation: Olena Kotova