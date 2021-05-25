The land reform formula united five parliamentary factions.

The Minister of Agrarian Policy, Roman Leshchenko, has named the main formula for land reform in Ukraine.

The launch of the land market provides for its sale only to citizens of Ukraine, the minister told Ukraine 24 TV.

"Land sold only to citizens of Ukraine, legal entities not allowed, foreigners not allowed, concentration up to 100 hectares per buyer, purchase possible only the source of funds is clear, all transactions exclusively in banks and through notary in order to protect property rights of both buyers and sellers. At the same time, all transactions shall be brought to the public plane, so that every citizen of Ukraine can see these transactions," he said.

"The formula of land reform that you see is based on a national compromise," the official explained. "We found the edition of the land reform that united five factions in the Rada that voted for the relevant land laws. Second, we consider this format the most conservative and correct one for our country. It's a Polish model of land reform. We are not in any hurry, we are not in a rush. We want the Ukrainian public to be convinced that this formula is civilized, correct, and that it protects ownership rights," Leshchenko explained.

On November 14, 2019, a bill on the lease and sale of state-owned and municipal land via e-auctions (No. 2195) passed its first reading in parliament.

Ukrainian agribusinesses urged lawmakers to back that bill.

On April 28, 2021, the Verkhovna Rada adopted a comprehensive bill on deregulation in the field of land relations.

Bill No. 2194 provides for the transfer of state-owned land outside villages and towns (except for land that the state needs to perform its functions) into municipal ownership of village and town councils or territorial communities. The latter are also empowered to change the designated purpose of privately owned plots of land.

In addition, it is proposed that the powers of the State Service for Geodesy, Cartography, and Cadastre were revised.

On April 28, 2020, President Volodymyr Zelensky signed a bill on amendments into law to launch the farmland market in Ukraine from July 1, 2021.

The law foresees gradual land reform: from July 1, 2021, citizens of Ukraine will be able to buy farmland plots capped at 100 hectares. At the second stage, i.e. from January 1, 2024, the cap will be raised to 10,000 hectares, while legal entities will also be allowed to acquire land plots.

On May 13, 2021, it was reported the Constitutional Court of Ukraine on June 3, 2021, would start considering a motion filed by a number of lawmakers challenging the law on farmland turnover.

On May 18, 2021, the Verkhovna Rada adopted a draft law on the sale of land under new rules.

On May 19, 2021, lawmakers managed to unblock the signing of the law on deregulation of land relations.

On May 24, 2021, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky enacted law No. 2194 on deregulation of land relations.

