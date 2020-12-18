This week the NBU did not intervene to sell foreign currency.

The National Bank of Ukraine this week, December 14-18, bought $299.6 million on the interbank foreign exchange market.

That's according to the regulator's website.

From year-start, the volume of purchases of foreign currency by the central bank exceeds that of its sale by $1.13 billion.

Background

The National Bank of Ukraine on Monday, December 21, set the hryvnia's official exchange rate to the U.S. dollar at UAH 27.83. That is, the hryvnia has weakened by 1 kopiyka against the previous indicator.

Author: UNIAN