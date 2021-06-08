A respective memorandum was signed with the EBRD, USAID, and the American Chamber of Commerce in Ukraine.

The Cabinet of Ministers plans to launch within the next three years an integrated center for capital and commodity markets – the National Exchange Trading in Capital and Organized Commodity Markets in Ukraine (NEXT-UA).

This was announced Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal on Telegram on June 8, commenting on a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed by the government with the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), the American Chamber of Commerce in Ukraine and the United States Agency for International Development (USAID).

"Today's memorandum is a new page in the economic history of our country, which creates new opportunities for Ukraine and Ukrainians. Our citizens will receive new opportunities in the form of financial instruments for saving and investing. Businesses will receive a long-term and cheaper resource for developing their own enterprises. The state will receive increased investments, new jobs, economic development," he said.

Ukrainian stock market launch

In March 2021, the National Securities and Stock Market Commission drafted a Cabinet Memorandum of Understanding with the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) regarding the creation of a Ukrainian international financial center, which should lead to the launch of a full-fledged stock market in the country.

The center will consist of an advisory board, an investor relations bureau, an arbitration center, a universal trading exchange, and a financial infrastructure holding company.

