More than 360 Ukrainian companies are engaged in trade with Great Britain.

Head of the State Service of Ukraine on Food Safety and Consumer Protection Vladyslava Magaletska says Ukraine has become a major exporter of snails and niche products to the United Kingdom.

Read alsoUkraine boosts snail exports to EU by 2.5 times in Jan-SeptShe made the comment at a press conference on March 16.

To date, more than 360 Ukrainian companies are engaged in export and import operations with the United Kingdom, Magaletska said.

"Now, 362 producers are licensed to export dairy products, chicken, fish, honey, wheat, and, what is more interesting, snails to Great Britain. Thus, Ukraine is the largest exporter in niche segments compared to Britain's other suppliers, especially in trade in snails," she added.

Background

A Free Trade Agreement (FTA) between Ukraine and the United Kingdom came into force on January 1, 2021.

Reporting by UNIAN