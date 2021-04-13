The suit challenges a construction permit issued by Germany's federal maritime regulator BSH.

Deutsche Umwelthilfe (DUH), a non-governmental environmental and consumer protection organization, has lodged with the Hamburg Administrative Court a lawsuit targeting Russia's Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline project

The activists challenge a construction permit issued by Germany's federal maritime regulator BSH, the Ukrainian media outlet European Pravda wrote on April 13.

A court official has confirmed the receipt of the claim.

Read alsoU.S. mulls special envoy to kill Nord Stream 2According to DUH, climate and environmental arguments are being ignored in the process of pipe-laying.

Environmentalists vs Nord Stream 2

In January 2021, German environmental organizations Deutsche Umwelthilfe and the Nature And Biodiversity Conservation Union (NABU) protested the permit issued for the construction of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline.

In this regard, the permit allowing operations in German territorial waters was suspended pending consideration.

On April 1, 2021, the German regulator rejected the environmental complaint.

Nord Stream 2: Background

The Nord Stream 2 project envisages the construction and operation of two gas pipeline branches with a total throughput capacity of 55 billion cubic meters of natural gas per year from the coast of Russia through the Baltic Sea to Germany. It should connect Russia's Ust-Lug and Germany's Greifswald. This new pipeline bypassing Ukraine is to be built next to the existing Nord Stream 1 pipeline.

The construction of the pipeline was expected to be completed before the end of 2019.

The pipeline will be 1,220 km long. The project is being implemented by Russia's Gazprom in alliance with European companies – ENGIE, OMV, Royal Dutch Shell, Uniper, and Wintershall. Ukraine stands against the construction of Nord Stream 2 as it will most likely lose its status of a gas transit country, while its potential revenue losses are estimated at US$3 billion annually. The project is also highly criticized by the U.S., Poland, and the Baltic States.

Read alsoBlinken: Nord Stream 2 contradicts Europe's energy security, interests of UkraineThe Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline has already been completed by more than 90%.

The United States has imposed a series of sanctions against Nord Stream 2 and has repeatedly called on European allies and private companies to stop the related works.

On January 7, 2021, a fund was established in Germany to support the completion of the Nord Stream 2 project.

Eighteen companies have already refused to participate in the project or are planning to do so because of the sanctions.

On February 6, Nord Stream 2 AG announced it would continue to lay the pipes within the project.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken says the construction of Russia's Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline contradicts the energy security of Europe and may undermine the interests of Ukraine, Poland and other countries.

On April 1, 2021, the German government called for a moratorium on the completion of Nord Stream 2.

Ukrainian intelligence analysts have released multiple reports on environmental threats NS2 is posing – ranging from damage to traditional bird wintering areas and a potential deadly hazard of chemical munitions buried on Baltic Sea bottom close to the pipe-laying route.

Translation: Yevgeny Matyushenko