The U.S. leader says it is now counter-productive from the point of view of U.S. relations with European countries.

U.S. President Joe Biden says he has waived new U.S. sanctions on the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline because it is almost finished, and this could be a move that would have hurt relations with Europe.

This was reported by the online newspaper Ukrayinska Pravda, which cited Bloomberg.

"It's almost completely finished," Biden told reporters on Tuesday as he left the White House for a funeral in Wilmington, Delaware. "To go ahead and impose sanctions now, I think is counter-productive in terms of our European relations."

U.S. sanctions against Nord Stream 2

The United States will not impose sanctions on Nord Stream 2 AG and its CEO Matthias Warnig, as "it is in the national interest of the United States to waive the application of the sanctions." In particular, they were waived not to break off relations with Germany.

On May 22, 2021, the United States included 13 Russian vessels and three companies and organizations associated with Nord Stream 2 in the sanctions list.

Akademik Cherskiy, Pipe-laying Vessel, Russia flag;

Artemis Offshore, Offshore Support Vessel, Russia flag;

Bakhtemir, Salvage Ship, Russia flag;

Baltiyskiy Issledovatel, Supply Vessel, Russia flag;

Finval, Offshore Tug/Supply Ship, Russia flag;

Kapitan Beklemishev, Tug, Russia flag;

Murman, Salvage Ship, Russia flag;

Narval, Offshore Tug, Russia flag;

Sivuch, Offshore Tug/Supply Ship, Russia flag;

Spasatel Karev, Salvage Ship, Russia flag;

Umka, Offshore Tug Russia flag;

Vladislav Strizhov, Anchor Handling Vessel, Russia flag (Linked To: LLC KOKSOKHIMTRANS);

Yury Topchev, Anchor Handling Vessel, Russia flag (Linked To: LLC KOKSOKHIMTRANS).

Sanctioned organizations/companies:

Federal State Budgetary Institution Marine Rescue Service;

Limited Liability Company Mortransservice;

Samara Heat and Energy Property Fund.

Translation: Akulenko Olena