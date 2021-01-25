As long as Russia is violating human and civil rights, FDP leader Christian Lindner is calling for construction of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline to be suspended.

Germany's Free Democratic Party leader Christin Lindner has called for a moratorium on the completion of the controversial Nord Stream 2 pipeline.

"As long as basic human and civil rights are violated in Russia, we cannot go back to business as usual," Lindner said, according to RND.

"This also applies to infrastructure projects such as Nord Stream 2," he said in an interview with Der Spiegel. "As of now, there shouldn't be a cancellation in principle, but a moratorium."

Continued construction of Nord Stream 2 should be closely linked to the interests of partners in the European Union and Ukraine. A safety mechanism is conceivable.

"If Moscow turns off the tap in Ukraine, there must be automatic consequences for deliveries via Nord Stream 2. Unilateral attempts at blackmail on the part of Moscow would be ruled out, and we would also receive the important energy industry cooperation," the politician said.

Nord Stream 2: Background

The Nord Stream 2 project envisages the construction and operation of two gas pipeline branches with a total throughput capacity of 55 billion cubic meters of natural gas per year from the coast of Russia through the Baltic Sea to Germany. It should connect Russia's Ust-Lug and Germany's Greifswald. This new pipeline bypassing Ukraine is to be built next to the existing Nord Stream 1 pipeline.

The construction of the pipeline was expected to be completed before the end of 2019.

The pipeline will be 1,220 km long. The project is being implemented by Russia's Gazprom in alliance with European companies – ENGIE, OMV, Royal Dutch Shell, Uniper, and Wintershall. Ukraine stands against the construction of Nord Stream 2 as it will most likely lose its status of a gas transit country, while its potential revenue losses are estimated at US$3 billion annually. The project is also highly criticized by the U.S., Poland, and the Baltic States.

According to media reports, U.S. President-elect Joe Biden intends to do his best to prevent the construction of Nord Stream 2.

On November 4, 2020, the media reported that U.S. Congress wanted to expand sanctions against Nord Stream 2 and TurkStream.

On December 4, 2020, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said he doubted that the U.S. position on Nord Stream 2 would change after Joe Biden's inauguration.

On December 6, 2020, United States Charge d'Affaires to Germany Robin Quinville called on the EU and Germany to declare a moratorium on the construction of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline.

On December 9, 2020, the U.S. House of Representatives approved the 2021 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) with expanded restrictions against the Russian Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline.

On December 11, 2020, the construction of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline resumed.

Germany's federal maritime regulator BSH says the construction work on the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline could be stopped for an indefinite period in German waters but opponents still need to give detailed reasons to justify the halt.

Author: UNIAN