Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba believes the completion of Russia's Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline project will create the basis for a Russian attack on Ukraine.

Speaking at an online briefing on Tuesday, Kuleba reiterated Ukraine's position on Nord Stream 2, branding it a "bad project" that "goes against best interests of energy security in Europe" and "does not help to diversify the supply of energy to the European Union," an UNIAN correspondent reports.

Read alsoGerman legislator urges halt to Nord Stream 2 over developments at Ukraine bordersKuleba noted that the Nord Stream and Nord Stream 2 projects to supply Russian gas to Europe bypassing Ukraine were conceived as political, not commercial projects.

He recalled that during all "gas wars" that Russia waged against Ukraine in the past, Moscow claimed it was allegedly a reliable supplier, while accusing Kyiv of being an unreliable transit actor. "Years proved that this was disinformation," Kuleba said, adding that Ukraine has always been a reliable transit country.

"If our pipeline is not needed anymore, if it is empty, Russia doesn't have to care about its reputation anymore. It can attack without being afraid of causing damage to the pipeline or to the sustainability of the entire infrastructure of gas transit through Ukraine," said Kuleba.

Nord Stream 2 is not a project that will make Europe safe, the foreign minister underlined.

Nord Stream 2: Background

The Nord Stream 2 project envisages the construction and operation of two gas pipeline branches with a total throughput capacity of 55 billion cubic meters of natural gas per year from the coast of Russia through the Baltic Sea to Germany. It should connect Russia's Ust-Lug and Germany's Greifswald. This new pipeline bypassing Ukraine is being laid next to the existing Nord Stream 1 pipe.

The construction of the pipeline was expected to be completed before the end of 2019.

The pipeline will be 1,220 km long. The project is being implemented by Russia's Gazprom in alliance with a number of European companies. Ukraine stands against the construction of Nord Stream 2 as it will most likely lose its status of a gas transit country, while its potential revenue losses are estimated at US$3 billion annually. The project is also highly criticized by the U.S., Poland, and the Baltic States.

The Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline has already been completed by more than 90%.

The United States has imposed a series of sanctions against Nord Stream 2 and has repeatedly called on European allies and private companies to stop the related works.

On January 7, a fund was established in Germany to support the completion of the Nord Stream 2 project.

Eighteen companies have already refused to participate in the project or are planning to do so because of the sanctions.

On February 6, Nord Stream 2 AG announced it would continue to lay the pipes under the project.

On March 14, Executive Vice-President for the European Green Deal Frans Timmermans said that Europe did not need the Nord Stream 2 pipeline. Despite this, Germany continues to insist on the completion of the project.

On March 19, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken called on the companies involved in the construction of Nord Stream 2 to immediately halt laying pipes, threatening new sanctions.

On April 20, German Chancellor Angela Merkel says Ukraine should remain a transit country for Russian gas to Europe, despite Germany's decision to complete the construction of the Russian Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline.

Translation: Yevgeny Matyushenko