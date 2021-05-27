Kuleba had a phone call with U.S. Congressman Brian Fitzpatrick.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba says that only a strong stance by the United States is able to halt the completion of Russia's Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline project.

He announced this during a phone call with U.S. Congressman, co-chair of the Ukrainian American Caucus Brian Fitzpatrick on May 26, 2021.

Kuleba thanked Fitzpatrick for his resolute stance in intensifying efforts to enhance energy security by applying all sanctions over the construction of this project.

"Only a strong position of the American side can stop the completion of the gas pipeline," Kuleba said.

A separate topic of the conversation was preparations for a NATO summit.

According to the U.S. Congressman, given the continuation of Russia's aggressive actions, Ukraine should be able to convey its position during the Alliance summit in a format mutually acceptable for the parties.

The two officials paid special attention to steps for the development of strategic partnership between Ukraine and the United States, in particular, in the spheres of security and defense.

They also discussed support for internal reforms in Ukraine to advance its European and Euro-Atlantic integration.

Nord Stream 2: Background

The Nord Stream 2 project envisages the construction and operation of two gas pipeline branches with a total throughput capacity of 55 billion cubic meters of natural gas per year from the coast of Russia through the Baltic Sea to Germany. It should connect Russia's Ust-Lug and Germany's Greifswald.

This new pipeline bypassing Ukraine is to be built next to the existing Nord Stream 1 pipeline. The construction of the pipeline was expected to be completed before the end of 2019. The pipeline will be 1,220 km long.

Russia's natural gas giant Gazprom is the founder of Nord Stream 2 AG.

The project is being financed by European companies – France's ENGIE, Austria's OMV, Royal Dutch Shell, as well as Germany's Uniper and Wintershall.

Ukraine stands against the construction of Nord Stream 2 as it will most likely lose its status of a gas transit country, while its potential revenue losses are estimated at US$3 billion annually. The project is also highly criticized by the U.S., Poland, and the Baltic States.

The Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline has already been completed by more than 90%.

The United States has imposed a series of sanctions on Nord Stream 2 and has repeatedly called on European allies and private companies to stop the related works.

On January 7, 2021, a fund was established in Germany to support the completion of the Nord Stream 2 project.

Eighteen companies have already refused to participate in the project or are planning to do so because of the sanctions.

On February 6, 2021, Nord Stream 2 AG announced it would continue to lay the pipes as part of the project.

On March 14, 2021, Executive Vice-President for the European Green Deal Frans Timmermans said that Europe did not need the Nord Stream 2 pipeline. Despite this, Germany continues to insist on the completion of the project.

On March 19, 2021, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken called on the companies involved in the construction of Nord Stream 2 to immediately halt laying pipes, threatening new sanctions.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky called Russia's Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline a trap for all countries across Europe.

On April 20, 2021, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said Ukraine should remain a transit country for Russian gas to Europe, despite Germany's decision to complete the construction of the Russian Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline.

On May 26, 2021, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba noted that Ukraine would fight for national interests in the Nord Stream 2 case until the very end.

Translation: Akulenko Olena