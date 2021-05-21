The official says the main goal is not to allow the completion of the construction.

Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada, Ukraine's parliament, Dmytro Razumkov says that it is necessary to prevent the completion of Russia's Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline project.

He announced on a TV channel, an UNIAN correspondent reported.

When asked if the Ukrainian authorities had a plan in case of completion of Nord Stream 2 to safeguard the country's interests, Razumkov replied that one should always have a fallback.

"We must always have Plan B. And knowing our northern neighbors, we must also have Plan C. But objectively, the primary task facing all branches of power today, Ukraine's politicians, is to make sure that the Nord Stream 2 cannot be completed," he stressed.

Reporting by Akulenko Olena