Ukraine appreciates Lithuania's efforts to oppose the implementation of the pipeline project.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has branded Russia's Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline a trap for all countries across Europe.

The comment came during a joint press conference with Lithuania President Gitanas Nauseda in Kyiv, an UNIAN correspondent reports,

Read alsoEighteen European companies withdraw from Nord Stream 2 project over U.S. sanctions: DW"We have touched upon the topic of Europe's energy and energy security. We appreciate that Lithuania, through all possible instruments, has been opposing the implementation of Nord Stream 2, a project that is a trap not only for Ukraine, but for all European countries," Zelensky said.

Reporting by UNIAN