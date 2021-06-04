An assembly workshop at Antonov / Photo from UNIAN
Ukraine will develop its aircraft industry in the coming years.
This decision was made at a meeting of Ukraine's National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) on June 4, 2021, according to NSDC Secretary Oleksiy Danilov.
"You know that the Antonov enterprise [the Ukrainian plane market] marked its 75th anniversary not long ago. The president pays great attention [to aircraft engineering] and a decision was made to develop the aircraft building industry of Ukraine in the coming years," he said.