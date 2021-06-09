A bilateral ad hoc group is to be set up.

Ukrainian Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko has signed a memorandum on cooperation in the field of nuclear safety with the Norwegian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

This was reported in a statement posted on the Ukrainian government's portal on June 8, 2021.

The document was signed during a meeting of the Ukrainian side with Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Kingdom of Norway to Ukraine Erik Svedahl.

The memorandum provides for the creation of a bilateral ad hoc group on nuclear security, nuclear safety and emergency preparedness.

A number of other issues in the energy sector were also discussed at the meeting.

"The issue of energy safety is a key one for Ukraine. Sustainable energy development and reduction of the carbon footprint in the production of thermal electricity, synchronization of the Ukrainian energy system with ENTSO-E, transformation of coal regions – these are the issues we are working on now," the press service quoted Halushchenko as saying.

Also, the parties separately discussed the situation with feed-in tariff payments.

"We are actively working on solving the problems of the past. Various mechanisms are being considered, in particular, green bonds. Another task for us is to prevent the accumulation of debt in the future. We are open to dialogue with investors," the minister said.

According to the press service, the meeting raised issues of prospects for cooperation in new areas. In particular, the development of hydrogen energy is seen as one of the priorities in the clean energy sector.

"We are starting work on a hydrogen strategy. Norway has already developed a hydrogen strategy. The experience of Norwegian companies and advisory support from Norway for the implementation of hydrogen projects in Ukraine would be important to us," Halushchenko said.

The parties welcomed cooperation between the states in the field of geological exploration, in particular, seismic exploration in the Black Sea. Offshore wind energy was also identified as one of the promising areas of cooperation.

Ukraine and nuclear power

Ukraine received a license for the commercial operation of a spent nuclear fuel storage facility, where spent nuclear fuel from the Chornobyl nuclear power plant's first, second and third power units will be stored for 100 years.

On April 27, 2021, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced the manufacture of advanced nuclear reactors in Ukraine.

Translation: Akulenko Olena