Oil prices climbed on Tuesday as data from China showed the world's second largest oil consumer's import growth surging and on tensions in the Middle East after the Yemen-based Houthi movement said it fired missiles on Saudi oil sites.

Brent crude oil futures were up 31 cents, or 0.5%, at $63.59 a barrel by 0356 GMT while U.S. crude oil futures gained 28 cents, or 0.5%, to $59.98 a barrel, as reported by Reuters.

Read alsoGas stocks shrink by 1.8% to 15.6 bcm over weekChina's exports grew at a robust pace in March in yet another boost to the nation's economic recovery as global demand picks up amid progress in worldwide COVID-19 vaccinations, while import growth surged to the highest in four years.

Crude oil imports into China also jumped 21% in March from a low base of comparison a year earlier as refiners ramped up operation amid robust fuel demand as the COVID-19 pandemic eased.

Reporting by UNIAN