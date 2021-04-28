Brent crude futures dipped 3 cents, or 0.05%, to $66.39 a barrel at 0525 GMT, following a 1.2% gain from Tuesday.

Oil prices fell on Wednesday with a rapid spread of COVID-19 infections in India and a bigger-than-expected build in U.S. crude stocks outweighing confidence shown by OPEC and its allies of a solid recovery in global fuel demand.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures fell 5 cents, or 0.08%, to $62.89 a barrel, after gaining 1.7% on Tuesday.

The rapid spread of COVID-19 infections in India, the world's third-largest oil consumer, Japan and Brazil cast doubt on near-term demand recovery and dampened market sentiment.

