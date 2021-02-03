Brent crude futures rose 26 cents, or 0.5%, to $57.72 a barrel, for a fourth day of gains after hitting $58.05 on Tuesday, the highest since January last year.

Oil prices rose in Asia on Wednesday after hitting their highest in about a year in the previous session, supported by an unexpected draw in U.S. crude stockpiles and an OPEC+ estimate of a global oil market deficit this year.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures climbed 24 cents, or 0.4%, to $55.00 a barrel at 0447 GMT, for a third straight day of gains. The benchmark hit a one-year high of $55.26 on Tuesday, as reported by Reuters.

Read alsoFinance ministry raises UAH 5.3 bln on domestic bonds

Analysts said the market was buoyed by the latest assessment by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies, together known as OPEC+, that oil stockpiles will decline to below a five-year average by June.

That showed the producers' output cuts were succeeding in bringing the market back into balance.

A ministerial meeting will convene on Wednesday, although it is not expected to recommend any adjustments to oil output policy.

Author: UNIAN