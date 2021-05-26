The online publication was founded by Ukrainian journalist Georgiy Gongadze in 2000.

CEO of Dragon Capital Tomas Fiala has become the new owner of the Ukrayinska Pravda online newspaper.

This was announced by Dragon Capital on May 26, 2021.

"Olena Prytula, the founding editor of online media Ukrayinska Pravda (UP), and Tomas Fiala, the CEO of Dragon Capital, announced today an agreement under which a 100% stake in the publication and related assets will be transferred to the Dragon Capital group of companies," the announcement said.

The parties also agreed that the editorial policy of Ukrayinska Pravda and its operational principles will remain unchanged.

The Ukrayinska Pravda team, led by Editor-in-Chief Sevgil Musaieva, will continue their work in close cooperation with Olena Prytula, who will continue in her role as founding editor.

Dragon Capital says it sees this investment as another step towards supporting free media and freedom of speech in Ukraine, being also confident that digital media have great prospects as a business and their popularity will keep growing in the coming years.

Fiala, in turn, stresses that his company will maintain the practice of non-interference by the owner into Ukrayinska Pravda's editorial policy the same way as with its existing media project, NV.

About Dragon Capital

Dragon Capital was founded in 2000 and is one of the largest groups of companies in Ukraine that works in the field of direct investment and financial services, providing a full range of investment banking and brokerage services for corporate and private clients. Its CEO is Tomas Fiala.

About Ukrayinska Pravda

The Ukrayinska Pravda online newspaper was founded in 2000 by Ukrainian journalist Georgiy Gongadze jointly with Olena Prytula, who is its founding editor. Gongadze was killed in 2000.

Its incumbent Editor-in-Chief is Sevgil Musaieva.

Translation: Akulenko Olena