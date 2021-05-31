Losses were posted by 19.9% ​​of Ukrainian businesses.

In 2020, only 38% of Ukrainian companies made a profit, while the rest stated zero profitability or suffered losses.

That's according to the press service of the OpenDataBot platform.

It is noted that in 2020, a total of 152,845 Ukrainian companies reported profit (38%), while 80,150 posted a loss (19.9%), and 168,809 – zero profitability (42%).

Read alsoProfit of state banks down by 72% since year-start – Ukraine finance ministryAccording to OpenDataBot, the most successful and profitable companies in 2020 were the Gas Transmission System Operator of Ukraine, the Mriya Podillia agricultural company, and the Pivdennyi Ore Mining and Processing Plant.

JSC Ukrzaliznytsya and the Silpo-Food (part of the Fozzy Group) in the past last financial year performed with losses.

As UNIAN reported earlier, large and medium-sized enterprises in Ukraine posted UAH 264.4 billion in profit before tax in 2020, which is 40.8% below the level of 2019.

Translation: Yevgeny Matyushenko