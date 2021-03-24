Ukraine officials emphasize the country's strong positions in Europe in terms of organic production growth rates.

Ukraine and Poland government officials have discussed current cooperation in agriculture and agreed to strengthen joint work in organic production, veterinary and phytosanitary operations, seed production, and rural development.

That's according to the press service of the Ministry for Development of Economy, Trade and Agriculture following a meeting between Deputy Minister, Trade Representative of Ukraine Taras Kachka and State Secretary of Poland's Ministry of Agriculture Ryszard Bartosik.

"Taking into account the European Green Deal, which Ukraine supports, cooperation in the field of organic production is promising. Ukraine is one of Europe's leaders in the organic production growth rate, which also opens up new opportunities for the development of cooperation between the two countries," the statement says.

It is noted that Poland is consistently among the top 3 countries, where most of the Ukrainian agricultural products are exported. The Ministry of Economy noted that Ukraine is interested in increasing the turnover of products between the countries.

The Ministry of Agrarian Policy hopes to make Ukraine a global leader in organic food exports.

In October 2020, the Cabinet introduced its own certification system for Ukrainian organic products.

Reporting by UNIAN