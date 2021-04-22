Social Policy Ministry said not all pensions were recalculated this March.

Ukraine's Ombudsperson Liudmyla Denisova has said 77% of pensioners live below the humanitarian poverty line.

The official says she received multiple appeals last year from pensioners outraged at poor living conditions.

"As many as 77% of pensioners live below the humanitarian poverty line. Today, the actual subsistence minimum is double the legal one. And therefore, citizens are asking. how they can survive with UAH 2,189 (US$78) if they actually need at least UAH 4,714 (US$168)," she told the RBC Ukraine news agency in an interview.

From January 1, 2021, the subsistence minimum per month is as follows: UAH 1,921 (US$68) for children under six years old, UAH 2,395 (US$85) for children from six to 18 years old, UAH 2,270 (US$81) for able-bodied persons, and UAH 1,769 (US$63) for disabled persons.

On March 1, 2021, pensions were automatically indexed in the country, growing by 11%.

The average surcharge is UAH 308 (US$11), while the minimum one UAH 100 (US$3.56). According to the Pension Fund, the majority of Ukrainian pensioners (about 7 million people) receive a pension within the range of UAH 2,000 (US$71) to UAH 4,000 (US$143). Thus, the indexation surcharge for them stands at UAH 220 (US$7.84) – UAH 440 (US$15.68).

However, the Social Policy Ministry noted that not all pensions were recalculated.

The Pension Fund of Ukraine has raised the retirement age for women from April 1, 2021, as well as changing the requirements for length of service with regard to all retirees.

