Four out of five Ukrainians (78.5%) have not yet been on vacation in 2021.

Some 53.1% of Ukrainians are planning to spend their next vacation in Ukraine, a recent study says.

Moreover, 26.5% are going to spend their days off at home, 23.7% – within their region, and 44.5% – in another region of Ukraine, says the poll studying the tourism industry market "Electoral sentiments. Weekly Report."

More than half (52%) of respondents have no plans to take a vacation this year. Those who do are mainly young people from 18 to 24 years of age.

The authors of the study note that the better the respondent is off financially, the more likely they are to take a vacation. Some 66% of respondents cited lack of funds as reason for skipping a vacation in 2021.

More than 40% of the respondents do plan to take a vacation this year.

At the same time, most of the polled citizens (17.4%) are going to visit Odesa region, the second most popular destination is Zakarpattia region (11.8%), followed by Zaporizhia (7.7%) and Lviv (6.7%) regions.

A total of 82% of respondents say they spent their latest vacation in Ukraine. Of these, 47% stayed at home, almost 25% – within their region, and the rest – in another region.

The survey was conducted by the Operatyvna Sotsiolohia company among 2,104 respondents on May 13-19, using telephone interviews.

Translation: Yevgeny Matyushenko